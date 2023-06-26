This year’s sparse list of City of Muskogee Foundation new grant recipients might be a one-time shortfall, Foundation officials say.
Foundation Board members approved eight new grants, totaling $640,000, for 2023 at its regular meeting Monday. The Foundation has awarded between $2 million to more than $5 million in previous years.
“We think this was kind of a one-year off, with the way the market crashed after COVID,” Foundation Investment Committee Chairman James Gulley said. “We look for it to regrow, not as fast as it was, but for next year, we’re looking forward to having the regular grants.”
Rising inflation and volatile markets in late 2022 prompted the foundation board to slash its budget for grant projects to $700,000. Gulley said the committee wanted to ensure that the foundation remains viable for generations to come.
Foundation Executive Director Frank Merrick on Monday thanked committee chairs for working through what he called a challenging year.
“I can report we are in budget and I just want to express our appreciation for your hard work,” Merrick said.
Gully told the board that the Foundation has sought to keep up with the rate of inflation since its inception in 2008. He said the foundation began with a $93 million investment.
“If you take that $93 million over the expanse of the grant cycles, the value of the $93 million would be $129 million,” Gulley said. “And right now, we have over $133 million. and we have granted out over this time frame $94.8 million, so we have granted out the entire funds we were first given 15 years ago, and we still have a portfolio of $133 million.”
Board member Dan Morris said the Foundation should establish a Rainy Day Fund to keep from having to make drastic cuts in future new grants.
“When times are good, times are good, you know,” Morris said. “But they’re never going to stay that way.”
Merrick said establishing a Rainy Day Fund is the role of the investment committee.
“It would be invested like everything else, but it would be set aside to help smooth out the peaks and valleys of the grant cycles,” he said. “We will keep that item on the agenda for the investment committee.”
Gulley said the Foundation operates two budgets for grants.
One grant budget allocates funds for ongoing obligations, such as streets, he said. Other ongoing obligations include bridges, Hatbox Event Center, Muskogee Little Theatre, Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, housing rehabilitation and the Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
“Then we have what we call new money, and usually we’ve been doing that at $2 million,” Gulley said. “This year, it was only $700,000.”
