Shady trees and yards of yard surround a roomy five-bedroom home in far west Muskogee.
"It makes you feel like you have a little space out in the country, but it's right here in town," said Terral Geralds with Platinum Realty. "It sits on a nice corner lot, very large."
Geralds said the property's best feature is "all the room for your family."
"Just the variety of activities you can do right there at home, swim or garden or play in the yard," she said. "It's got room to throw a frisbee or a football, just tons of outdoor activities. Then you've got plenty of room for the family upstairs and downstairs."
A circle drive leads to the house, which features a two-car attached garage. Three dormers pop through the roof. Black shutters accent windows.
A brick front porch with white columns has enough space to sit and visit.
The interior is spacious.
"You just have a ton of room inside the house," Geralds said.
The open formal dining area is just to the right of the entry.
Straight ahead, the living room has a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan and light hanging on a pendant. Built-in cabinets and bookshelves surround the gas log-burning fireplace. Picture windows and a French door line one wall.
The vinyl floor in the living and dining rooms looks like pine.
The open kitchen and breakfast area feature tile floors.
The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a compactor, dishwasher, range and oven.
Picture windows reaching nearly two stories look out onto the back yard and pool.
The roomy utility room has its own wash sink, a broad folding counter and loads of cabinets. A half bath is in the hall.
The master suite and two bedrooms are on the main floor.
The master bath has white counter tile that matches the floor, a whirlpool bath with window sits between his and her sinks. There is a separate shower.
The walk-in closet has built-ins shelves and drawers.
The two other downstairs bedrooms share a bathroom.
Two more bedrooms and a full bath are upstairs. The bath also has white tile countertops and floors.
"And you also have a bonus area," Geralds said. "It can be an office area or a gym. Right now, the main part of the room is like a lounge area or game room."
Geralds said the roof and main floor carpet were replaced in 2022. The interior also has new paint.
In back, a covered patio offers space for outdoor entertainment. A saltwater pool is the right size for lap swimming or simply wading.
The cabana offers a toilet room and a covered patio that can be used for dining, lounging or working out. The building also features a roomy storage area.
"It's got a door coming in from the back you can drive the lawnmower through," she said.
The huge back yard has space for a playground set and yard games. For those with a green thumb, there's even a raised bed for homegrown veggies.
Trees and a split rail fence line the back yard. A white picket fence surrounds the front yard.
