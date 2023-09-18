At their regular meeting on Monday, the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Sept 11, 2023 regular meeting.
• Took no action on a county Road Use/Maintenance and Repair agreement.
• Approved 324-A Claim Form for Smith Ferry Road Project, JP#35987(04).
• Approved Letter of Intent concerning the grant from the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Revolving Fund.
• Approved District 3 Buy Back for a 2018 John Deere Grader from Armstrong Bank in the amount of $160,308.25.
• Approved District 3 financing $80,000 2018 John Deere Grader.
• Approved FY23 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
• Approved Juvenile Detention Services Contract with Tulsa County.
• Approved Minutes of the Sept. 14, 2023 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. special meetings.
• Awarded bid of $48,877 from Kyle Edwards Buick GMC for a 2023 Silverado.
• Awarded bid of $47,317 from Kyle Edwards Buick GMC for a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe.
