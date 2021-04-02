A Gore woman died after she missed a curve and crashed on Indian Road at County Road 510 in Cherokee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Betty Wells, 78, was pronounced dead at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital in Tahlequah, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday, about 10 miles south of Tahlequah. Wells was driving a 2006 Ford Focus and was driving too fast on a curve. She ran off the right side of the road, and the car overturned an undetermined number of times. She was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.