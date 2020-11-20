The Gospel Rescue Mission is asking for assistance this Thanksgiving.
The mission is needing “Side Sponsors” to help with its Thanksgiving dinner. Anyone wanting to provides sides for meal volunteers can drop off their favorite dish at the mission on Nov. 25 or before 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
When dropping off the dish, please include your name, phone number, and email address along with any special warming instructions.
