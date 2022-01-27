Bull Riders, Inc. National Finals
When: Friday-Saturday
Where: Muskogee Civic Center
Start time: 8 p.m. each night
Admission: $15 adults, $10 kids 10 and under, $25 reserved box seats, Arena VIP floor tables (eight per table), $50.
Ticket info by phone: (918) 684-6363 or muskogeeciviccenter.com. Also, (918) 822-3621.
What’s it about: The final event of the 2021 season and an overall champion. While it is called a national finals, almost all of the competitors come from Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. It's in its 10th year at the Civic Center.
How it plays out: Each night consists of two rounds. Every contestant gets two bulls. The top four from each round place. Most points on average for the two nights will win the top purse and factor into the overall standings champion. Each round is worth $2,000 for the winner and the top combined average is worth $6,000.
In contention: Luke Mast of Hutchinson, Kan., is the standings leader with $7.537.50 in winnings. Quincey McDonald, a champion from two years ago, has $6,134 but won’t compete due to a broken leg, leaving Hunter Tate of Coffeyville, Kan., as the next in line with $3,248. Several others high in the yearly money will not compete due to injury.
Last year’s champion, Henry Weller, came into the finals in eighth place on the money list, $4,000 behind the leader., and won three rounds to be finals champ, so it's anyone's to win this weekend. Last year's finals was April 30 and May 1 due to Covid.
Other top money winners competing: Patterson Starcher, Fort Scott, Kan., $1,956; Ryan Roberts, Sand Springs, $1,646; Marcus Kimberling, Green Forest, Ark., $1,484; Brayden Lamb, Claremore, $1,471; Dillon Jacobs, Fletcher, $1,464.50; Wrangler Dunda, Stratford, $1,462.80; Cash Bronson, Chelsea, $1,234.50; David Bartels, Kansas, $1,172.
Local guys: One among the top 20. Zake Cook of Fort Gibson is in 11th overall with $1,110.
Other events: Brad Duvall Band will be in concert at 6 p.m. both nights.
