Hilldale High School cheerleader Alex Allison said a childhood dream came true Friday evening when her name was announced as 2023 All School Homecoming Queen.
"I got really excited," Allison said. "I've always wanted to at least represent cheer since I was a little kid. And hearing my name be called was a great thing, like Little Alex is so ecstatic right now."
Allison, who wore a scarlet off-one-shoulder gown, was among a line of candidates for 2023 Homecoming King and Queen. Candidates represented various sports, activities and clubs at Hilldale High.
Her escort, Hornet middle linebacker Jacob Jones, was crowned Homecoming King.
Allison recalled having to rush to get ready for Friday's coronation.
"Before every home game, there's someone who hosts a dinner for the cheerleaders, so I went over there and ate," she said. "Then I got ready with all my teammates and friends who helped me get all glamorous for tonight."
She also had to look glamorous for a Homecoming assembly and coronation Friday afternoon.
"I had my best friend come over, and she's also in Homecoming Court," Allison said. "We got to get ready together and our moms helped us get ready the best way they could."
Allison said she got her gown at Glory Prom Shop in Vian. She didn't wear it for long Friday night. She said she was ready to change back into her cheerleader uniform.
She now has a new dream.
"I hope to go to college at either OU or NSU and get my BSN for neonatal nursing," she said.
Jones said being crowned Homecoming King "feels great."
"I get to represent my school in a great way, and I'm just happy to do it," Jones said, adding that he worked pretty hard to get the honor.
"I supported my team and school the whole way, and it came with a great outcome," he said.
Jones plans to earn a degree in medicine and open a state-of-the-art fitness gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.