Eufaula Public Schools received 500 free data hotspots to help students stay connected when they're not in class.
The district received the hotspots through AT&T and Connected Nation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping improve access to digital technology.
"This gives all our students a leg-up," said Eufaula High School Assistant Principal Ryan Green. "Even if we have students who don't have internet access at home, we're able to provide that for them with so much technology in the classroom."
Eufaula Superintendent Jeanette Smith said the the hotspots will help provide internet access to students who might not have it.
"If we go to distance learning, we'll be able to provide activities to all our students who are in need," Smith said. "If somebody has to go to distance learning — and some of these students who are quarantined — if they need them, we'll provide them to those students so they can access Google Classroom."
Smith said the district has 23 students who are quarantined, out of a total enrollment of 1,200.
The hotspots were distributed to the high school, elementary and middle school, she said.
Green said the high school got between 150 and 200 hotspots.
"The central office gave us quite a few, then we went and picked some up from the central office," Green said. "We're collecting a list of students who could possibly use them then decide how to distribute those."
AT&T announced earlier this week that Eufaula and Locust Grove public schools would receive hotspots as well as free internet connectivity. Locust Grove received 400 hotspots.
The districts are part of more than 100 organizations and districts that will benefit from a $10 million commitment first announced last year to provide free internet subscriptions and wireless hotspots to 35,000 vulnerable students across the country.
According to an AT&T news release, more than 285,000 students in Oklahoma lack connectivity and devices required for successful online learning.
