In the summer of 2007, a group of friends who love to hunt, fish, and enjoy nature got together and formed BOOM Outdoors. BOOM (Bringing Outdoor Opportunities to Men) is a Christian-based organization that works to provide outdoor opportunities for men and their families.
The hottest ticket in town this summer is the Beast Feast, which is an occasion jointly sponsored by New Community Church and BOOM. Instrumental in the formation of the Beast Feast was a local pastor, Tim Salters, who now lives in Colorado.
Muskogee’s 14th annual Beast Feast has booked Oklahoman Jeff Danker to be the inspirational speaker at this year’s event, set for Saturday, Aug. 14th at the Muskogee Civic Center Arena.
Danker is owner and manager of BVO Productions.
He started BuckVentures in 2003 with the motto “Shoot by Sight, Walk by Faith” based on 2 Corinthians 5:7 and has been hosting hunting shows ever since.
BVO strives to capture world class hunts all across the country while always giving God the glory. It is his mission to use this platform and passion for hunting to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ everywhere he goes.
Danker was raised in the country in rural Central Oklahoma. He spent time as a professional team roper before starting his career in television. His website is www.bvotv.com.
In addition to hunting for a living, Jeff speaks about his faith in churches all across the country. Jeff is married to his wife, Traci, with two daughters, Jaylee and Gracie.
New Community Church in Muskogee member Brian Lanham was one of the founders of BOOM Outdoors.
“It’s a ministry of our church to show God’s love to this community,” said Lanham. “It is a way to bring men closer together and to get the youth involved in the outdoor experience and draw both closer to God.”
Dozens of vendors of every imaginable outdoor product will be in attendance and a barbecue dinner will be served. County music entertainment will be provided and hundreds of door prizes will be given out during the evening. Prizes will be items such as guns, ammo,chain saw, etc.
Sorry, ladies, but the hottest happening in town is for guys only. It’s time to scramble around and get those tickets.
“The first event, held at New Community Church drew 250 folks,” said Lanham. “It has been held at the Civic Center ever since and over 3000 tickets have been issued this year and they will go fast.”
Over 60 volunteers will help with the planning and setup for this long-anticipated shindig and over 100 sponsors made the abundant amount of prizes possible. A special prize will be given to each boy 12 and under in attendance.
Some of the past speakers have included Edwin Evers, Stan Potts, Mark Rose, Jimmy Sites and Hank Parker.
Lanham said, “As I look back over these last 14 years, I see God’s hand of blessing on this event. He has truly used it to further his kingdom. I know all of our amazing team that works so hard to put this on every year is humbled to be a part of this ministry.”
After attending for well over a decade, I always look forward to connecting with old friends and making new ones. It is a great evening of wonderful fellowship with other men.
Mike's Outdoors and USA Barn in Muskogee and Keith’s Hardware in Fort Gibson are the ticket locations.
Additional information can be found on the BOOM Outdoors Facebook page or their website, boomoutdoors.com, or New Community Church at (918) 683-9111. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the dinner begins at 6 p.m. Free tickets are available now. It always sells out quickly.
This is an idea that needs to be replicated in every corner of our state.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
