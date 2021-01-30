With deer hunting season now in the rear view mirror, for the Ballard household, it was a time for a new generation to take to the field.
Eight-year-old Andrew Ballard, a second-grader at Keys Elementary School in Park Hill, credits his mentor for a successful season.
“My Dad taught me everything,” he said.
Andrew was fortunate enough to harvest a buck during the youth season and another buck during the regular season. He used a 223 caliber rifle that he borrowed from their neighbor, Justin Latty. The Ballards hunt on private land near Qualls.
“It was very exciting and cool,” continued Andrew. “ It was cold outside and we heard the deer coming on the right side of the deer stand. I waited for the buck to come into an open spot in front of the stand and then I shot him behind the shoulder because, my Dad told me, that's where his heart is.”
Andrew’s dad, Beau Ballard, said, “I think it's important to take the youth hunting to teach them safe habits in the woods and the memories that take place from just spending time together. My dad and both of my grandfathers have had a huge impact on the time I have spent in the woods and the memories I have with them are unforgettable and very special to me.
“The things they taught me at a young age have stuck with me and, now, I'm trying to instill these same values and habits in my son. It’s not always about harvesting something--- it’s watching the way different animals move and react in the woods and learning the different sounds. Most of all, it's the fellowship between father and son or between friends.”
The morning Andrew took his second buck, “he made a statement that will forever stick with me,” Beau said. “Andrew said, 'Dad, I don't know how anyone could not like hunting because watching and hearing the woods wake up in the morning is amazing and anyone who doesn't like it -----just won't be happy with anything.’"
Grandfather Mike Ballard said that his father, George, introduced him to hunting and fishing in the great outdoors at a young age. Those times cemented values that continue to this day in his life.
It is tales like this that will be passed on to future generations. Make getting outdoors part of your family’s legacy.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
