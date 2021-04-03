2020 was a difficult year all the way around.
The monarch butterflies showed a 26 percent decline in population this year upon their arrival in their Central Mexico resting ground for the winter.
Associated Press writer Mark Stevenson noted in a recent column that “four times as many trees were lost to illegal logging, drought and other causes. The monarchs cluster densely in pine and fir trees.”
The monarch butterfly numbers have been in great decline over the past 20 years. As much as a 90 percent decline in the population has been noted. Several groups have called for the labeling of this butterfly as “threatened."
The monarch caterpillar has a sole food source — the milkweed plant. This plant is critical to the survival of the species.
The scarcity of the milkweed plant today in prairies, fields, meadows and parks can be attributed to several factors including the overuse of pesticides.
We must make a concerted effort to plant milkweed species native to our area of the state.
The Kerr Center at Poteau offers information on doing just that. Their brochure on the net gives tips for selecting the right species of milkweed that will thrive. You can get there on this link: http://bit.ly/2lfsERq.
I had never known there were so many different kinds of milkweed, the perennial flowering plant that provides nectar along the migration route.
Oklahoma has planted milkweed plants in the medians and right-of-ways of highways, and Interstate 35 was unofficially named as Monarch Highway by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 2016.
You can track the progress of the monarchs at www.journeynorth.org/monarchs and you can help by entering the date in 2021 that you first spot this special species in your area.
They are making their first appearance in Oklahoma this week.
At monarchjointventure.org you can download a pdf of the 2021 Monarch Conservation Implementation Plan which lays out the organization’s goals for saving the monarch butterfly and what we as citizens can do.
The Okies for Monarchs organization reminds us that the Oklahoma City Zoo established a butterfly garden in 1996 designed to teach about butterflies and their life cycles.
As the season progresses, don’t forget the Butterfly Papillion at Honor Heights Park in Muskogee.
It offers an open-air butterfly house displaying 26 native butterfly species and a teaching/display garden. Call (918) 684-6303 during their season which is Mother’s Day weekend through Columbus Day. Check out their Facebook page for updates on their exact date for opening this year.
Keep calm and plant milkweed. Save the monarch butterfly.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.