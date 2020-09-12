Want to learn outdoor skills to survive in case of a zombie apocalypse?
Lately, many people have expressed interest in living off the grid.
This program fits the bill and just continues to grow each year.
Although it is September, a popular event held in November will fill up quickly and for the gals -- turnabout is fair play.
A few weeks ago, I penned a column about a men and boys only event.
This week, I wanted to highlight a wonderful, ladies-only happening over in the Cookson Hills area.
On the weekend of November 5-8, girls and women, ages 14 and up, from all over the region will elect to spend time at the NWTF’s Women in the Outdoors classes.
For the 20th year, Women in the Outdoors is putting on their annual extravaganza at Tenkiller State Park near Vian.
It is designed for girls and women to come together and learn outdoor skills from outstanding instructors.
But you’ve got to be quick on the draw because early-bird registration will end October 6th. The enrollment for the event will be capped at 200 ladies.
The WITO coordinator for this happening is LeAnn Bunn.
Bunn’s day job is as the park naturalist for Tenkiller State Park and she gives her all to each activity hosted at the Driftwood Nature Center there.
“This organization is designed to introduce women to outdoor skills and activities in a non-threatening, relaxed environment,” said Bunn. “All classes are taught with the assumption that the ladies have no experience in what they are about to take part.
“A spirit of fellowship and encouragement is always present as each lady is being introduced to a new skill.”
Some of the classes usually offered include skeet shooting, rappelling, Dutch Oven cooking, archery, basket-weaving, making lye soap, preserving food, beekeeping 101, making antler jewelry, dehydrating food, outdoor survival skills,, birding 101, basic self defense, fly fishing, canoeing and kayaking, making corn husk dolls, and wild edibles, just to name a few.
Call Bunn at (918) 489-5025, ext. 5 to register or email her at leann.bunn@travelok.com.
WITO is a creation of the National Wild Turkey Federation and was formed in 1998. Women who seek outdoor adventures or more quality time with family and friends will find that connection through hundreds of Women in the Outdoors events hosted by NWTF chapters around the U.S.
There’s a Facebook page called Women In the Outdoors-Tenkiller State Park where you can see the entire line-up of classes offered as well as photos from previous years.
Kudos to Women In the Outdoors and Bunn for helping ladies get acquainted with nature and participate in what is sometimes perceived as male-dominated endeavors.
Reach John Kilgore at jkilgoreoutdoors@yahoo.com.
