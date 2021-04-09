Fort Gibson’s Jordan Gann made the Oklahoma Coaches Association Large School East All-State team, announced this week.
Gann, who transferred at midterm to Sequoyah, was then joined by two other members of the Class 4A runner-up squad as all-stars by class designates. Kynzi London and Reese Webb give the Lady Tigers three in 4A. In 2A, Warner’s Jaylee Kindred made the team.
The games will be July 28 at a site to be determined. The Small School game will be played at 7 p.m. with the large school game to follow.
