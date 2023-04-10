A local man who reportedly caused damages to his Best Western hotel room, was arrested by Tahlequah Police Department officers the afternoon of Sunday, April 9, for robbery when he attempted to steal his deposit back after the hotel declined to give him the amount in full.
According to police reports, the hotel clerk told police she was advised by her manager to keep half the deposit from hotel guest Richard Dale Lea, 41, Tahlequah, as the room smelled of marijuana, and the towels and sheets were damaged.
Lea reportedly became upset and began to demand all of his money back. The clerk reported when she opened the drawer to give the guest half of his deposit back, Lea ran around the counter, shoved the clerk out of the way, grabbed the money in the drawer, and fled in a white vehicle.
The hotel employee told police she was unsure the exact amount of money Lea had stolen.
Authorities were unable to locate the suspect until later that afternoon when law enforcement located the white vehicle at Circle S Laundry on Downing Street. Lea was reportedly sitting inside the vehicle.
Lea was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center where he was booked for robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.