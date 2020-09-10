If both Hilldale and Checotah play mistake-free football, tonight’s game at Hornet Field will boil down to the battle in the trenches.
Outside of the four-touchdown, turnover-induced meltdown in the first 10 minutes last year, there was still the legs of Checotah running back Dontierre Fisher.
Fisher capped the first-quarter misery with a blast up the middle of the Hornet defense for 45 yards and the last of four touchdowns in that period, then finished the game with 155 yards on 12 carries in the 35-28 win by the Wildcats.
Against Hugo last week, he had 164 yards and three touchdowns, the highlight of an offense that otherwise struggled somewhat in a 30-14 win.
Part of that was a new quarterback in Matt Clover, a guy replacing All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player Jacob Barrett, who is waiting to play football in the spring at Eastern Michigan.
Checotah head coach Zac Ross has only had the pleasure of a month or two coaching Fisher, who was All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year in 2017 and on defense made the move from linebacker to safety to start 2020.
“He’s a special guy to coach and one of the hardest workers we have in practice or a game,” Ross said.
He has the attention of linebacker Jaden McWilliams, the on-field director of the Hornets’ defense.
“You have to him him low, wrap up and swarm to the football,” he said. “It’s hard for one person to take him down by himself so we have to gang-tackle him.
“Overall I thought we had pretty good success doing that last year except for that one carry, but we have to do better this year. Our defense has been playing good so far. We just have to keep playing that way.”
Hilldale’s defense has been sharp in keeping Tahlequah and Skiatook in scrimmage play and Tulsa Rogers in the regular season opener out of the end zone.
“Checotah has athletes all over the field,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “Fisher is definitely the best player over there. He runs hard. If we don’t tackle well, it’ll be a long night. He’s also good on defense and they have a backup that spells him that plays well. But you can’t let Fisher go.”
Both coaches see the physicality of each other as elements to conquer, or at least get the upper hand.
“I thought we did a good job getting to the football and creating turnovers last week,” Ross said. “Hilldale’s offensive line has good size, they’re physical and it’s clear they like to block. Defensively their line is very physical and in general their defense is around the ball and get after you.
“It’ll be a tough challenge for us.”
Eric Virgil had 117 yards on 15 carries for Hilldale last week. Darrin Hays had four carries for 66 yards.
