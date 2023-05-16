What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?
I’ve always wanted to volunteer as I always feel like I have the potential to do more. Volunteering is a two fold experience in that it allows me to contribute to the community with my time, but I also gain so much insight into the community we live in by creating relationships with children and their families.
What makes volunteering important to a community?
Volunteering allows us to connect to the community and make it a better place. The most precious gift we have to offer is our time, and I think volunteering reaps a far better reward than money. Volunteering for CASA has enlightened me in so many ways and being there for a child who has no one makes a huge difference!
How can people help the organization you volunteer for?
Become a CASA volunteer! There are so many children that need a voice or a constant adult figure in their lives to provide support through some difficult experiences.
Ronn Rowland
