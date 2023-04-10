On April 5, a Bunch man accused of possessing more than 100 videos of child pornography waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court.
Charges of pornography – procure/produce/distribute/possess juvenile pornography were first filed against Scott Allen Cogdill, 46, Bunch, on Sept. 1, 2022, however, the charges were amended on Nov. 16, 2022, to aggravated possession of child pornography.
On Aug. 10, 2022, authorities found the defendant had more than 100 videos containing child pornography in his Google Dropbox, according to court documents.
According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, which was filed on Sept. 1, 2022, in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office, on March 27, 2022, Dropbox reported suspected child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who then sent the report to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Dropbox reported six files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded to the internet. Authorities viewed the files and found them to contain Child Sexual Abuse Material.
It was listed in the affidavit that, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Cogdill appeared to be employed as a long-distance truck driver.
The defendant made his initial appearance on Oct. 18, 2022 where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Daily Press previously reported Cogdill received a $50,000 bond.
He again pleaded not guilty to the amended charge of aggravated possession of child pornography on Nov. 21, 2022.
According to court documents, the crime “is punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding life imprisonment and by the imposition of a fine of not more than $10,000. A person convicted under this statute shall be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offenders Registration Act.”
Cogdill is represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state. The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on April 27.
