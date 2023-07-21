Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman said he will not seek another term as mayor, but will turn his attention toward local youth.
"I've been on the council for 10 years, four of those have been as mayor, and I think at this point in my life I am in the right position to take all of the vision we have put into place to be successful," Coleman said Friday. "Personally, I think it is time for me to do something different. I've got to think about what my future is going to look like in terms of a career in terms of retirement."
Coleman, 51, was hired Tuesday to teach social studies and business at Hilldale High School. He said he plans to serve out his current term, but will not file for the next city election on April 2024.
"I feel that at this point in life, if I was going to give back to the community, it should be through education and it should be through teaching," he said. "My first career was going to be as a school teacher. And school teachers were so undervalued at the time, a lot of them convinced me to do it. But it has always been in my spirit to be in the classroom, to interact with young people and their families."
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said Coleman will bring real-life experience to the classroom.
"You have someone who has taught before; it's not his first time to be in a classroom," Puckett said. "Also, there's the fact that he understands politics from the bottom up, from municipal elections to teaching about federal government. Not just in the textbook, but first-hand experience."
Puckett said the district will apply for an emergency teaching certificate for Coleman.
"There are some things he'll have to do," Puckett said. "He will have to pass probably a state test to prove he is certified to teach."
Coleman said he still has work to do before he leaves office.
"I'm going to spend the next seven to nine months I have left in office making certain that the critical things we promised the voters we actually get done," he said. "We have several industrial announcements we hope will be made really soon that will be game changers of how people will see Muskogee. We've got several retail opportunities that we hope will come to reality. We are going to do everything we can to make sure we have some type of family venue so families can enjoy with their children here, and not in other places."
He said the city has "desperately been trying to attract people for the past several years."
"We're going to do what we can to try to get at least someone in the room to have a serious conversation about it before I leave office," he said. "
He said he plans to spend the next few months encouraging younger Muskogee residents to serve in city government.
"I think I could have done a better job at attracting younger people to serve in office," he said. "If I could have done anything any differently, I would have started off recruiting young people with families to be on the city council because it's their future that's at stake."
Coleman said he plans to remain active in city affairs.
"There may be some things I can help with, no matter who the next mayor is," he said. "I plan to be active more so with young people in the community."
He said he plans to remain as Temple of Hope pastor.
"The church is my first love," he said. "They have been so patient and kind with me since I have been elected. They have loved on me through attacks, through negativity. I will give everything I have left to that church."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.