Muskogee County ended the week with 8,931 cases of COVID-19, with 4,958 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee. While the county has seen 90 deaths, 70 of those have been in the city of Muskogee.
This week, 74 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, two are in the "yellow" risk level, and one is in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Friday at 11 a.m.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 410,818 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,584 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Harmon County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Okmulgee County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
There are 3,959 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 410,818
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,947,634
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,332,630
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 806
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 77
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,085
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,959
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 12.
