Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 5:48 pm
Initial appearances
SHEPARD, Casey J. aka SHEPHARD, Casey J. aka SHEPHERD, Casey James. Attempted first-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket May 29.
