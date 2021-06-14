Assaults
2905 Elgin Ave., June 12, threats, with a box knife.
1417 Court St., June 12, domestic.
934 Creek St., June 10, threats.
909 Elgin Ave., June 12, domestic.
1220 N. 13th St., June 13, unspecified, and property damaged.
4300 Chandler Road, June 13, with a gun.
North and East Aberdeen streets, June 13-14, with a vehicle.
2118 Carroll St., June 13, unspecified.
Burglaries
549 N. Eighth St., June 11, illegal entry of residence.
401 Jefferson St., June 12, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
222 N. 13th St., June 12, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, 300 Rockefeller Drive, June 12, medical equipment removed from hospital.
14th and Martin Luther King streets, June 12, gun reported stolen recovered.
202 Cincinnati St., June 13, property removed.
Vandalism
723 S. Third St., June 12-13, building damaged.
