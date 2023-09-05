Assaults
1310 Ash St., Aug. 30, domestic.
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, threat.
1107 N. York St., Sept. 1, unspecified.
220 N. 12th St., Sept. 1, unspecified.
North York Street and East Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 2, threat.
2901 Old Shawnee Road, Sept. 2, with a gun.
500 Dayton St. #179, Sept. 2, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Sept. 3, threat.
213 S. 14th St., Sept. 3, domestic.
2005 Garland St., Sept. 3, unspecified.
2400 E. Hancock St., Sept. 4, metal rack.
1405 Beacon St., Sept. 4, domestic.
604 Evelyn St., Sept. 4, domestic.
Burglaries
4421 W. Okmulgee Ave., Sept. 1, illegal entry into residence.
601 S. Country Club Road, Sept. 1-2, illegal entry into residence.
607 Austin St., Aug. 30-Sept. 1, illegal entry into residence.
601 S. Country Club Road, Sept. 2, illegal entry into business.
West Tree Service, 702 Azalea St., Sept. 4, illegal entry into business.
Robbery
410 N. 32nd St. #108, Sept. 2, with a knife.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. shawnee Bypass, Sept. 1, property removed from business.
2009 Tanglewood St., Aug. 24-Sept. 2, vehicle.
1919 N. 32nd St., Sept. 3, vehicle.
1152 Chestnut St., Sept. 1, property removed from vehicle.
200 N. Country Club Road #210, Aug. 25-Sept. 3, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
2907 Keetoowah St., Aug. 27-28, property.
