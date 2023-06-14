The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced today that Donald David Laverty, age 40, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 35 months imprisonment for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
The charge arose from an investigation by the Wagoner Police Department, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On December 9, 2022, Laverty pleaded guilty to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country. At the plea hearing, Laverty admitted to attacking a responding police officer with an axe. The crime occurred in Wagoner County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The Honorable Ronald A. White, Chief Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Laverty will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney T. Cameron McEwen and Assistant United States Attorney Zack Parsons represented the United States.
