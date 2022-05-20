Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.