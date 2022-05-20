Muskogee senior Mesa Falleur was selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State golf team this year.
Falleur helped Muskogee to its first golf state tournament appearance as a team since 2014. Falleur made it as an individual in 2021. He was 32nd this season. He won the Muskogee Invitational in March and over the summer was in the round of eight at the OGA State Amateur tournament. He was regional runner-up in 2021 and fourth at state that year. He started his high school career at Sallisaw.
The All-State Golf event will be July 25 at Cherokee Hills Golf Club. Falleur will play collegiately at Missouri-Kansas City.
