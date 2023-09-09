With the theme “When we fight, we win,” NAACP Branch members faced the challenge of fighting for their communities.
David Harris, president of 100 Black Men of Tulsa, issued that charge when he spoke at the branch’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet, held Thursday night at Muskogee Civic Center.
The Muskogee Branch of the NAACP holds the banquet to raise money for scholarships.
Harris talked about the decline of Black towns, including many in Oklahoma.
“Sadly today a large percentage of those townships no longer exist,” he said. “And even fewer have a viable population, functioning government or sustainable commerce.”
Black neighborhoods in many cities face similar fates, Harris said. “They’re usually identified by low income, poor performing schools, low resources and high crime.”
Harris exhorted banquet attendees to save their neighborhoods and towns through their perspective, presence and profits.
He said families should share their histories.
“There are students who were more astute about our history because they spent more time studying with their grandparents and great grandparents and their uncles,” he said.
He encouraged people to stay in their towns and neighborhoods.
“That means you’ve got to give back to those neighborhoods, you’ve got to give back to those towns,” he said.
That comes with financial investment, Harris said.
“Black Wall Street happened because we were forced to do business with each other,” he said. “If we begin to invest in ourselves and each other, if we begin to start building our own banks, own credit unions, our own urgent cares, then we will see real progress.”
Mayor Marlon Coleman said there always will be people resisting others’ progress.
“We ought to always be ready to be on guard and ready to fight,” he told banquet-goers. “The Supreme Court is still trying to roll back affirmative action, we’ve got to keep the fight going. Because, they’re still trying to tell a woman what to do with their body, we’ve got to keep the fight going. We ought to always remember that when there’s an injustice anywhere, there is injustice everywhere.”
Coleman received the Presidential Leadership Award at the banquet.
“I’m extremely honored because many of the people in this room are the same people who showed confidence in me when I ran for mayor in 2020,” he said. “To have this come full circle at the end of my political career, this award is truly amazing.”
Coleman has said he does not intend to seek another term as mayor.
Former professional football player Robert Thomas hugged and high-fived people as he accepted the NAACP Hall of Fame Award. The Muskogee High graduate spent seven years with the NFL, playing with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and other teams. He called the NAACP award a blessing.
“To come back home and be recognized is always a blessing,” he said. “I thank God to have all my town and my city behind me. It’s a blessing. I’m back home to stay.”
Former Muskogee Police officer Lynwood Wade Jr. received the NAACP Lifetime Service Award. He is a deacon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The banquet program said Wade is known by friends and family as “the guy who that can fix literally anything.”
Wade said it feels good to be honored.
Entrepreneur of the Year recipient Traci McGee said she’s been an entrepreneur all her life. She has operated Zazz’s Copy and More, the Fish Hut, Act Now Insurance Agency and The Palace Community Event Center.
“This reward is overwhelming for me,” she said. “It means all my dreams have been fulfilled. I’m almost speechless to accept this award. Honored and thankful to my Heavenly Father.”
She said she had dreams to go, but they now are focused toward helping others. Her most recent effort is The Business Buzz Hub, a resource center and museum in Arrowhead Mall, and the Black Business in Muskogee.
