In Oklahoma 1,564,846 residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,248,187 are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Cases 450,847

New Cases 151

New Cases 7 day Average 171

Active Cases 1,523

CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,361

Acute Care OSDH Licensed

Facilities/Location*

Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations

Cases (ICU)

Region 1 (NW) 3 (1)

Region 2 (NE) 3 (0)

Region 3 (SW) 10 (2)

Region 4 (EC) 5 (1)

Region 5 (SE) 2 (0)

Region 6 (Central) 5 (3)

Region 7 (Tulsa) 50 (18)

Region 8 (OKC) 39 (8)

Total 117 (33)

Other Types of Facilities

Focus Facilities 8 (3)

Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)

Tribal Facilities 5 (0)

Other Facilities Total 13 (3)

Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.

Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. May 14.

