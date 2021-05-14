In Oklahoma 1,564,846 residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,248,187 are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 Cases 450,847
New Cases 151
New Cases 7 day Average 171
Active Cases 1,523
CDC/NCHS Provisional Deaths 8,361
Acute Care OSDH Licensed
Facilities/Location*
Recent 3 day Ave. Hospitalizations
Cases (ICU)
Region 1 (NW) 3 (1)
Region 2 (NE) 3 (0)
Region 3 (SW) 10 (2)
Region 4 (EC) 5 (1)
Region 5 (SE) 2 (0)
Region 6 (Central) 5 (3)
Region 7 (Tulsa) 50 (18)
Region 8 (OKC) 39 (8)
Total 117 (33)
Other Types of Facilities
Focus Facilities 8 (3)
Rehabilitation Facilities 0 (0)
Tribal Facilities 5 (0)
Other Facilities Total 13 (3)
Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 14.
