As of this advisory, there are 1,684 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There is one additional death in Sequoyah County, a male older than 65.
There are 80 total deaths in the state.
In an effort to reduce the burden on first responders and decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19, the public is reminded to only call 911 for true medical emergencies such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or being incoherent or having bluish lips or face. Those with other concerns should contact a medical provider.
Families are encouraged to celebrate the upcoming religious holidays and spring festivities virtually, avoiding large gatherings, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February; they are not reflected in this report.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,684
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,519
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 415
Deaths 80
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 262
State Public Health Laboratory 189
Other 1,073
Total 1,524
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 15 0
05-17 25 0
18-35 264 2
36-49 315 3
50-64 402 11
65+ 503 63
Total 1,524 79
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 802 37
Male 722 42
Total 1,524 79
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 25 2
Atoka 1 0
Beaver 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 6 0
Canadian 40 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 16 1
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 212 14
Comanche 44 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 5 0
Creek 47 2
Custer 5 0
Delaware 13 0
Dewey 1 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 11 0
Grady 9 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 32 4
Jackson 6 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 33 3
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 10 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Marshall 1 0
Mayes 12 2
McClain 15 0
McCurtain 2 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 21 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 10 0
Oklahoma 317 15
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 33 5
Ottawa 15 0
Pawnee 23 1
Payne 24 0
Pittsburg 7 0
Pontotoc 9 0
Pottawatomie 20 1
Rogers 19 0
Seminole 4 1
Sequoyah 10 1
Stephens 11 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 293 16
Wagoner 57 4
Washington 45 2
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,524 79
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Footnote: As additional information is obtained through the investigation process, today's table includes corrections for Garvin, McClain, and Osage counties which were reduced by one case due to case duplication and residence clarification.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 9.
