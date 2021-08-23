A $1 million federal grant could help several area agencies combat opioid abuse and other forms of substance abuse.
The three-year grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration takes effect Sept. 1, said Dallas DeAnne McCance, program director for the National Center for Wellness and Recovery at Oklahoma State University.
The grant has four main beneficiaries:
• Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, $75,000 over three years for syringe disposal sites and drug take-back sites.
• Fort Gibson Police Department, $135,000 over three years to staff a diversion program for people picked up on substance abuse.
• Gospel Rescue Mission: $204,306 to staff the Getting Ahead while Getting Out program. Also to pay for 20 people to enter into the program.
• Green Country Behavioral Health, $180,000 over three years for a staff member to offer group or individual therapy for people struggling with opioid use.
Funding also will help such programs as Celebrate Recovery, Muskogee Police Department, Cherokee Three Rivers Community Health Center, McCance said.
"All of those organizations will also benefit from the funding that will help with marketing," McCance said. "We set aside a large chunk of funds to promote their businesses. So, Celebrate Recovery will have money set aside to invite people and the public to come in."
McCance said the grant is the result of an agreement in 2020 to form a coalition to combat opioid abuse "and pinpoint what the problems are in the area, what the strengths are, the weaknesses."
That coalition is called Muskogee Opioid Response Coalition. McCance said the coalition is led by the National Center for Wellness and Recovery, which is part of OSU Center for Health Sciences.
"MORC aims to improve the lives of Muskogee County residents by reducing morbidity and mortality associated with substance use disorder through prevention, treatment and recovery," McCance said. "We are determined to spread the funds throughout the coalition in a way that best meets the needs for the people of Muskogee."
McCance said Muskogee County has Oklahoma's fifth highest death rate due to opioid overdose.
"Additionally, according to the 2017 Oklahoma Prescription Monitoring Program, enough opioids were dispensed to Muskogee County residents for every adult to have the equivalent of 215 hydrocodone 10 mg tablets, which is 30 percent higher than the state rate," she said. "The state of Oklahoma holds the second-highest prevalence of substance use and mental illness in the nation, and Oklahoma ranks in the highest quartile of states for rate of suicide."
Gospel Rescue Mission Executive Director Rich Schaus said the grant will cover its "Getting Ahead" program. It also will help GRM reach out to other communities, such as Fort Gibson and Haskell. He said he is working with Fort Gibson police on setting up classes and other programs there. He also wants to set up programs in western Muskogee.
NBN Prevention Programs Director Lindsey Roberts said NBN will partner with two Muskogee pharmacies to start permanent prescription disposal bins, similar to one at Muskogee Police Department.
"The Police Department one is used all the time, and we have a hard time keeping it cleaned out," Roberts said. "These two will allow community members to be able to have more options to dispose of their medications."
She said NBN has not finalized who those pharmacies are.
NBN also will set up one or two permanent disposal programs for syringes, Roberts said.
"Right now, we are able to offer those in conjunction with our prescription drug take-back events," she said. "This will be something ongoing.
Roberts said the added receptacles for prescription drugs and syringes can help "reduce the extra medications that are lying around."
"If there is less medication lying around, there is less opportunity for it to fall into the wrong hands," she said.
