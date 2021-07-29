100-year-old veteran dies

World War II veteran Don Hamilton died Tuesday, less than 10 days shy of his 101st birthday, Hamilton's son Donnie Hamilton said.
Don Hamilton, who served with Oklahoma's 45th Infantry Division in North Africa, was grand marshal of Muskogee's 2019 Veterans Day Parade.
On Aug. 5, 2020, he was honored with a drive-by parade marking his 100th birthday. During the evening parade, Hamilton held up his hand to wave at decorated vehicles that passed in front of his house. Area dignitaries joined representatives from several veterans organizations and fire departments at a birthday ceremony that morning.
A 2019 story said Hamilton received the Purple Heart twice while serving in the war. He was wounded while fighting in Sicily and in Italy.
The story said Hamilton had his rifle shot from his hands the first time. The second time, shells from an approaching tank came too close to him and knocked him out. The story said he suffered permanent hearing loss in his right ear.
He lived in Muskogee for 66 years and raised five sons.
Donnie Hamilton, the oldest son, said his father was vibrant until the end. He said his father was admitted to Northeast Health System in Tahlequah in early July.
