10th Circuit upholds dismissal of estate's force claim

A federal appeals court affirmed the dismissal of civil rights claims filed by the estate of a Muskogee man who died while being held during pretrial detention at Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
A three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals determined the force used by a jail worker that caused Marvin A. Rowell to fall was objectively reasonable given the facts and circumstances. Because the force was not excessive, jail staffers were entitled to qualified immunity against the excessive force claims, and the dismissal of claims against other defendants was proper because there was no "underlying constitutional violation."
Rowell, 42, of Muskogee, died Jan. 31, 2016, of multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s report. Rowell’s injuries occurred as deputies moved him, while handcuffed, to a restraint chair, the use of which plaintiffs alleged was “unjustified and excessive.”
Zachary Rowell, administrator of deceased’s estate, alleged the “sheriff’s officers, without provocation or justification, negligently injured Marvin Rowell when they pushed him ... or caused or allowed him to fall.” But those allegations have been rejected by state and federal judges, whose decisions have been affirmed by state and federal appellate courts.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White acknowledged in an order summarily dismissing claims against jail employee Dakota West that Rowell died “a tragic death.” Despite the end result, White concluded “the court must follow the governing law as best it can.”
White found images captured by surveillance cameras inside the jail as “largely dispositive, despite being inaudible at various times.” The judge, describing segments of the video, states in the order that “West may have also given Marvin a push, but the camera angles and position of the bodies make this impossible to determine.”
Lawyers representing Rowell's estate argued on appeal the district court judge "misapplied the summary judgment standard." improperly weighed the evidence and failed "to determine whether genuine issues of material fact existed." The panel of appellate judges, following a "careful review of the record," determined otherwise, stating "the district court correctly described the events after it reviewed the jail video ..."
A three-judge panel of the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals held the estate’s excessive force claim brought pursuant to the state constitution was barred by the governmental tort claims act. The act, in part, makes an “exception to the state’s waiver of liability for the ‘provision, equipping, operation or maintenance of any prison, jail or correctional facility.’”
