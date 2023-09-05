Oklahoma Gospel Rescue Mission is celebrating their 11th annual Hometown Hope Run 5K or 1 Mile Fun Run on September 23rd, 2023 at 7pm, immediately following LocalMotion. This year the the event will be located at the Old Gospel Rescue Mission location at 326 S 2nd st, Muskogee, OK adjacent from the Depot Green and LocalMotion festivities.
This year will mark the first Glow Run in conjunction with a car show put on by the Cruisin’ Angels Car Club plus live music from First Baptist Church of Muskogee. This event happens right after Muskogee’s LocalMotion event happening the same day at the Depot Green, where visitors can pre-register from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Hometown Hope Run.
Proceeds from this event go to provide services, such as work placement, job skills, budgeting, life skills, coaching, and much more to the men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Muskogee County. Please join us September 23rd, 2023 at 7pm for the 11th Annual Hometown Hope Run, sponsored by Grace Bible Church, Trucks for You, and other Muskogee area businesses.
If you are interested in making a financial contribution to Gospel Rescue Mission or to the Hometown Hope Run, or for more information about our organization, visit grmmuskogee.org.
