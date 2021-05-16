14-year-old Checotah boy dies from injuries sustained in crash

A 14-year-old Checotah boy died following a crash about a mile north and 3 miles east of Eufaula in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee where he was pronounced dead upon arrival, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday on the beach of Lake Eufaula. A 13-year-old Eufaula boy was driving a 2021 Polaris Ranger utility terrain vehicle with two passengers -- the boy who died, and another 14-year-old boy. The 13-year-old was cutting doughnuts in the sand by the lake when the UTV overturned, ejecting the 14-year-old Checotah boy, and the vehicle landed on him. The boy was not wearing a seat belt, but the other two boys were. None of the boys were wearing helmets, the report states.
