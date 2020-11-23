As of this advisory, there are 177,874 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
In Muskogee County, the death toll stands at 30, with 23 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,649 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 177,874
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 11/20/20) 1,789,645
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 11/20/20) 1,975,039
**Currently Hospitalized (As of 11/20/20) 1,505
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 11,368
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,649
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 23.
