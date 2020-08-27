As of this advisory, there are 55,550 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Le Flore County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Lincoln County, two females and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36 - 49 age group and one male in the 65 or older group.
Two in Rogers County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in 65 or older age group.
There are 778 total deaths in the state.
There are 706 confirmed cases in Muskogee County and 16 deaths. A total of 532 people have recovered.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 55,550
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 790,299
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 855,824
**Currently Hospitalized 552
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,673
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 778
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 26.
