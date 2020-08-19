As of this advisory, there are 49,923 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report. Four deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in McCurtain County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, two female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Pittsburg County, four females and one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Rogers County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, two males in 65 or older age group.
There are 699 total deaths in the state.
Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 49,923
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 732,817
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 791,944
**Currently Hospitalized 566
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,192
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 4
Total Cumulative Deaths 699
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Aug. 19.
