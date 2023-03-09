19th Century trading to be highlighted at Fort Gibson Historic Site

Fort Gibson Historic Site will hold a living history program about 19th century trading from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. This program will provide an interpretation of trade that occurred among the Native American nations and other settlers in the area.
When Fort Gibson was established in 1824, it was the westernmost military outpost of its day. With 300 to 500 troops stationed there, the fort was a supply point and bustling center for the trade activity of settlers, fur traders and Indian Territory nations due to its location along the old Texas Road and the steamboat traffic that passed nearby on the Arkansas River.
This program is free with paid admission.The Fort Gibson Historic Site is located at 907 N. Garrison Ave. in Fort Gibson. Information: (918) 478-4088.
The Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.