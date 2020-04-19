As of this advisory, there are 2,599 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There is one additional death, which occurred in the past 24 hours.
One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 140 total deaths in the state.
Note: The number of total cumulative negative specimens, total cumulative number of specimens to date, and the number currently hospitalized reported below are compiled through the Executive Order reports submitted to the governor. These reports are not submitted on the weekend, and therefore, those numbers found in this report will be updated this week. All other numbers listed in this report are current.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is partnering with Oklahoma State University (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma (OU) to offer additional testing sites in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), in partnership with Google and Looker, launched the COVID-19 Symptom Tracker and COVID-19 Data Dashboard. The data dashboard provides data by zip code and city on positive cases, deaths and the number of people with symptoms in their area.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 2,599
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of April 17) 32,966
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of April 17) 35,561
**Currently Hospitalized
(As of April 17)
307
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 555
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 140
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.