Two people were killed in a collision shortly after noon Saturday on the Muskogee Turnpike, Muskogee Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said.
Hamlin said a 2018 Toyota driven by Wilma Smith of Muskogee was going north in the southbound lanes and hit a 2021 Ford F-250 truck driven by Garland Tynes of White Hill, Arkansas, at 12:08 p.m. at the mile marker 35 on the Turnpike. The marker is between the Gibson Street exit and the U.S. 62 exit.
A passenger in the Ford, John Simmons of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Hamlin said.
Smith also was pronounced dead at the scene, Hamlin said.
Hamlin said there was no information on ages.
Tynes was transported to a Tulsa hospital with a possible head injury and a broken wrist, Hamlin said.
Hamlin said all next of kin have been notified. She said there was no information available on whether air bags were deployed or seat belts were used.
