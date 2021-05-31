A committee formed to help Muskogee County residents recover after the May 2019 flooding along the Arkansas River has helped 37 families whose homes were heavily damaged or destroyed remodel or rebuild.
Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee is assessing the needs of 11 other families that reached out for help. Dean, who serves as MCDRC's board chairman, said he knows there are more out there who need help.
"We feel like there are more survivors from the flood who are out there and still need our help," Dean said. "They are still in the process of trying to decide if they are going to remodel or rebuild, or they are still trying to get back in their home."
Dean said the Muskogee County Assessor's Office estimates the damage to residential structures in the county due to near-historic flooding along the Arkansas River totals between $45 million and $46 million. He said much of that damage can be traced to multifamily housing, most at or near Webbers Falls.
"That is housing that has not been rebuilt and probably won't be rebuilt," Dean said. "Those residents have had to move away from Webbers Falls and Fort Gibson because there is no suitable housing — that's where the unmet need is."
MCDRC board and committee members have endeavored nearly two years “trying to fill the gap” that won’t be filled by federal disaster assistance. The nonprofit, made up of local governmental agencies, nonprofits and several area businesses, was created in an effort "to provide a one-stop resource for Muskogee County residents and businesses" impacted by floodwaters that began rising two years ago this week.
Dean said MRDRC launched with a couple "sizable donations" from OG&E and Georgia-Pacific and leveraged that money to secure other grants. MCDRC also partnered with organizations experienced with disaster relief efforts, like Catholic Charities and United Methodist Disaster Relief, a number of local churches, and Lake Area United Way.
Green Country Behavioral Health was able to provide case management services, Dean said as a result of a grant MCDRC secured. That allows those who need assistance to do so anonymously.
Dean said his employees documented flood damage at 833 structures in Muskogee County. Of those, 359 were homes, 87 commercial buildings, five were owned by three churches, and eight structures were owned by either the county, a municipality or a school district.
District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke encouraged those who might need assistance to contact MCDRC for help.
"While many have found ways to put their lives back together, some are still struggling to get back on their feet," Doke said. "The Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee has helped many families since the event, and they are still actively working to help people today."
Doke said there is "a real possibility of additional federal funds becoming available." He "strongly encouraged" those who might have a need due to the flood "to stay in close contact with the MCDRC."
Dean said MCDRC can be contacted online at muskogeecountydisasterrecovery.org or by calling (918) 555-1234. All information will remain confidential.
