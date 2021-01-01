As we welcome in the New Year, we remember those we lost in 2020.
• Jim Paul Blair, 58, died Feb. 11.
Blair was a musician, health administrator, historian, humanitarian and columnist.
Ched Wetz of the Muskogee Medical Foundation called Blair’s passing a tremendous loss.
“Nothing that I can say to you can express how I feel, what kind of void there is, losing him because he has been such a close friend, confidant, not just the things he has done for me, but what he has done for the community,” Wetz said.
Wetz, a former hospital administrator, first worked with Blair in the 1990s at what was then Muskogee Regional Medical Center.
“He came on as controller and moved on to be chief financial officer and eventually became chief executive officer,” Wetz said.
Blair was involved in a broad range of community projects and efforts, including Boo on the Flu, the Muskogee Tourism Board, the Muskogee Medical Authority, Muskogee Little Theatre, and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, among others.
• • •
• D.D. Hayes, 72, died March 21.
Hayes, a longtime Muskogee lawyer and former teacher who "worked from the age of 13 until he couldn't work anymore" was remembered by his peers as a "man of integrity" and "a pillar of the legal community."
Colleagues described Hayes, who died while battling cancer, as someone who "stood out" from others for his honesty and dependability. Hayes, they said, was a "great lawyer" whose importance within the community rose above any personal desire for a title, although he earned several throughout life.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said Hayes will be missed by the legal community and members of the Muskogee County Bar Association.
"As a fixture of Muskogee’s legal community and a passionate advocate of his clients, he was genuine, trustworthy and had a biting wit that could defuse a tense legal situation in single moment," Tucker said. "Through my years at the city, I have had the pleasure to get to know D.D., not only as opposing counsel, but as someone who I respected greatly."
• • •
• Tom Coburn, 72, died March 28.
Former Muskogee obstetrician and U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn was remembered as a humble leader who kept his word.
A Republican, Coburn represented District 2 in the U.S. Congress from 1994 to 2001 and Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate from 2004 to 2015.
"He was definitely a servant, even though he was a great leader, said former Muskogee County GOP Chairman Jerry Huffer, who worked on Coburn's house and senate campaigns.
He also made friends across parties, including President Barack Obama. In 2009, Coburn shrugged off constituent complaints after the state's largest newspaper, The Oklahoman, ran a front-page photograph of Coburn hugging then-President Obama.
“I'm not aligned with him politically. I don't know what people back home in Oklahoma would be worried about,” Coburn told the paper. "But you need to separate the difference in political philosophy versus friendship. How better to influence somebody than love them?"
Coburn said he and Obama had become friends during orientation as freshman senators in 2004.
• • •
• William Barry Love, 64, died April 1.
William Barry Love, president and chief executive officer of Love Bottling Company, will be remembered as a constant contributor to community causes and events, said Ward IV City Councilor Marlon Coleman.
"Mr. Love literally lived up to his surname," Coleman said. "He was a gentleman who built his livelihood in Muskogee and then did what he could to support Muskogee, from donating to charitable events to making certain that in times of need that Love Bottling was able to respond with kind gifts."
Local nonprofits also owed a great deal of their successes to Love, Coleman said.
"I know first-hand that for many nonprofit events, he was able to donate services to them," Coleman said. "When we think about the place where nonprofits are today, his contributions not only helped to get them where they are now, but his absence is going to be felt when it comes time to help those organizations now."
• • •
• Dr. James Christian, 82, died July 24.
Dr. James Christian, Muskogee Public Schools' first Black school superintendent, was described by colleagues as a forward thinker.
Christian served as MPS superintendent from 1987 to 1991.
Retired MPS administrator Cedric Johnson said Christian established an alternative school, which since has become Rougher Alternative Academy. Johnson was the alternative school's first principal.
"He was a darn good superintendent," Johnson said. "His philosophy was 'all kids can learn.'"
A 1956 graduate of Manual Training High School, Christian later taught at the school from 1962 to 1970. After integration, Christian taught at Muskogee High School until 1972.
"He was actually the fellow, along with others, who actually did Muskogee's integration plan," Johnson said. "He was the architect of that. He was good for Muskogee, and Muskogee was lucky enough to keep him."
• • •
• Tom Alford, 70, died Aug. 4
Retired District Judge Thomas H. Alford is remembered as a "true public servant," a "giant" among his peers, and a "great artist" by those who worked with and knew him as a friend.
Alford was found dead at his home.
Alford, a 1968 graduate of Muskogee Central High School, earned his bachelor's degree in business administration at Oklahoma University before earning his law degree at the law school there in 1976. He returned to his hometown, where he practiced law as an assistant district attorney and in the private sector before he was appointed in 1985 to the bench as a special judge in Muskogee County.
Gov. George Nigh selected Alford later that year to serve as an associate district judge. He was elected in 1998 as district judge and was re-elected four times before retiring in January 2019.
District Judge Bret Smith recalled how Alford stepped up to fill in after District Judge Mike Norman died. Smith said Alford, who had retired just weeks earlier after 34 years of service on the bench, volunteered several more months of his time "for absolutely no personal financial benefit."
"That was his sense of duty and obligation …, and that speaks volumes about his character and about who he was," Smith said.
• • •
• Robert "Smokehouse Bob" Newton, 81, died Oct. 29.
Newton is remembered for his strong work ethic and commitment to the community.
He operated Smokehouse Bob’s Barbecue for more than 30 years.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Special Projects Coordinator Joel Everett said Newton sold and served barbecue at several parks events and also worked on establishing Muskogee’s annual Juneteenth celebration, where he served free barbecue for several years.
“That was all Bob. He came up with that idea,” Everett said. “He gave out free food at Elliott Park at Juneteenth. There would be lines halfway through the park.”
In 2018, Newton and his wife, Frankie, were honored as Legacy Keepers at the Legacy Keepers R Us bruncheon. He also was honored by Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority for having the longest lasting African American-owned restaurant in Muskogee.
• • •
• Donn Baker, 71, died Nov. 12.
Baker was a longtime attorney described as a legend in Northeastern Oklahoma.
For decades, Baker was renowned for his oratorical abilities.
Baker performed a lot of pro bono work, and did good deeds for people that many were unaware of, said Herb Rozell, longtime Democratic state senator from Cherokee County.
Jack Thorp, District 27 district attorney, said he valued Baker not only in his capacity as prosecutor, but in his capacity as a friend.
“When Donn would try cases outside of District 27, I was the guy all the prosecutors would call to prepare for Donn Baker,” he said.
And when he would teach classes to young prosecutors, he would demonstrate “the Donn Baker cross-examination” for them.
Thorp had many memorable courtroom battles with Baker.
“He was just an old-school fighter in the courtroom and a friend outside the courtroom," Thorp said. “He had a million stories. He was so fierce, yet he had such an amazing heart. He never touted his accomplishments; he was never conceited. He was just ‘get-along Donnie.’”
• • •
• Dewayne Hall, 63, died Dec. 14.
Hall served in the McIntosh County Sheriff's Department for 22 years. He died from the effects of COVID-19.
Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner remembers Dewayne Hall as a strong family man.
Turner began his career in McIntosh County as a jailer.
"It's a tragic loss for the citizens of McIntosh County," Turner said. "Dewayne was a man of integrity. He was devoted to serving the citizens of McIntosh County."
McIntosh County Sheriff Kevin Ledbetter had high praise for Hall.
"The walls in his office are covered with awards and training certificates," Ledbetter said. "He always teased about being a famous lawman, but around here, he really was. All who knew and worked with him loved and respected him.
• • •
• Dr. Ye See Ong, 76, died Dec. 21.
Ong is remembered by colleagues, friends and family members as a "well-respected" man who "gave his life" caring for his patients in Muskogee and other parts of rural Oklahoma.
Ong, who became the first cardiologist to establish a practice in Muskogee when he moved here in July 1979, died due to complications related to COVID-19.
Jasmine Ong said her father spent "virtually every waking hour" during most of the past several months "caring for COVID patients" in the intensive care unit at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. She said during most of those hours "he should have been sleeping."
She said her father, who was sworn in as an American citizen a few years after moving to Muskogee, "dedicated his life to caring for the people of the rural and small-town communities in the region."
Dr. Mike Stratton described his colleague as "an amazing workhorse."
Stratton said Ong built CCOM Medical Group, which has "multiple physicians and nurse practitioners" who care for "a huge population of patients." He also acknowledged the cardiologist's civic contributions and said Ong's death will be "a huge loss for this town."
