The Oklahoma Movie Hall Of Fame 2021 class of inductees have been updated and adjusted for the changes and delays caused by the 2020 pandemic. The event, which will take place on May 29 at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave., will induct six Oklahomans from diverse movie industry backgrounds.
Veteran actor Jack Ging, Hollywood producer Doug Claybourne and documentary film producer Julianna Brannum, will be joined by actor, television host and movie critic Dino Lalli and veteran casting director Ricki Masklar for recognition of their decades long work and commitment to the movie industry. Native actor Will Sampson will be inducted posthumously.
These Oklahoma raised and born inductees are the fourth class of the state’s Movie Hall of Fame Inductees. The inductees are selected by a small committee of individuals culled from suggestions made by citizens of Oklahoma and individuals working in the motion picture industry. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
