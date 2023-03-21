Coming off a Newcomer of the Year award in 2022, expectations were high for Okay’s Diezel Davis.
Not only him, but the entire Mustangs squad.
Davis lived up to expectations, and so did his squad.
The All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player on the boys side averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds with an 82 percent success clip at the free throw line. Okay as a whole reached the Class A championship game where they lost 58-51 to Caddo and finished 26-3.
“My own expectations was getting a gold ball,” Davis said. “We got all the way to the last game. We can’t get too mad at ourselves. Everyone is still in the gym and we’re going to push hard to get past there next year.”
Davis learned a lesson in the finals going against Caddo’s D.J. Dill, who turned in 23 points and four assists. Davis’ style of play showed such versatility in terms of ball-handling, shooting from anywhere, and going to the hoop and an exceptional jumping ability.
“He made it seem so easy, so that’s my goal over the off-season, getting stronger, getting to the rack and my vertical jump,” Davis said.
Chad Clark, Davis’ head coach, was impressed when he walked into an empty gym when they returned and saw the sophomore working on his own — and doing push-ups in the middle of the floor.
“He is smart enough to know that being undersized, he needs to do other things really good in order to be a complete player,” said Clark. “Everyone knows he can shoot the 3 and their strategy is to face-guard him. What do the great players do in that situation? Well, yeah you can run them off screens but more importantly they get to the hole.
“If he gains the respect or reputation that he can get to the hole by driving, people won’t be able to face-guard him as well because they’ll know he’s going to go by them if they get too close. And his vertical jump — he’s got to be able to elevate more on his jump shot.”
Clark benefitted from Davis and also the emergence of his freshman son Chase, named as this year’s Newcomer of the Year. Everyone returns in 2023-24.
“The boys are at my house and we talk about what we can accomplish,” Clark said. “They made my job as hard as possible in terms of minutes and even using six guys we had trouble figuring who to put in and pull out. Everyone’s work ethic got better because they don’t want the others to show them up, and so everyone improved. They’re hungry — I have to pull them out of the gym when they just go in there to shoot so they can focus on baseball season.”
Also making it among the boys are Haskell’s Brannon Westmoreland, Preston Holmes and Grant Edwards of Oktaha, Hilldale’s Jax Kerr, Warner’s Jace Jackson, Muskogee’s Javian Webber, Jashawn Davison and Corbin Marsey of Wagoner, Noah Cooper of Gore, Blane Scott of Fort Gibson and Porum’s Michael Wright.
Marsey and Holmes join Davis as repeat selections in consecutive years. Holmes and Edwards made it in 2020-21.
Girls
How valuable was Gracy Shieldnight for Wagoner?
When a knee injury took her out early in the first quarter of their Class 4A Area II championship, with her went their state hopes. They lost that game to No. 1 Lincoln Christian then were upended by Harding Academy, a team they beat in the regional finals a week earlier.
In that game, she had 26 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 58-48 win — one of eight double-doubles she had. Minus the 5-foot-11 junior, they lost 49-32.
“She’s a big part of the offense and defense,” Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa said. “When we need a bucket we go through her and defensively, she’s our best rebounder.”
Shieldnight had ACL surgery on her right leg last week. It’s the third on that leg and she’s torn both ACL. This time, they added a synthetic piece to the hamstring used to repair it for double protection.
“I’m hopeful I’ll be back after Christmas,” Shieldnight said. “It’s frustrating. When it happened this time, my momentum went one way and my knee stayed put and it popped.”
The one-time Newcomer of the Year out of Fort Gibson, Shieldnight’s role at Wagoner has been to focus on her post play, but incorporate more freedom in that role to both shoot the ball and handle the ball.
“I really felt I made some strides in that this year,” she said. “It’s unfortunate I have to go through this (surgery) again but I really feel good about what they did with it this time.”
Shieldnight has already got offers from Tabor College in Kansas and Northeastern State. A comeback in her senior season will enhance her options.
Mindi Peters, the girls Coach of the Year, led Warner to its first state tournament appearance in 20 years, reaching the quarterfinals in Class 2A, going 22-5.
“Our kids have worked really hard and I feel like they’ve earned that spot. They all play different roles for us and that’s what makes us tick and achieve the things we were able to achieve,” she said.
Peters made state twice as a player at Webbers Falls. Her freshman year they won state and in her senior year in 1994 they made the semifinals.
“I’ve always wanted that for the kids I coach and it was fun to see them get that opportunity,” she said. The Lady Eagles don’t lose a starter, so back-to-back trips is in the plans.
“Just missing out a year ago (Warner was eliminated in the area consolation finals) gave them the experience they needed to break through this year and I don’t believe any of them are satisfied with just one trip,” she said.
Peters’ team filled three spots on the squad — Jordan Jackson, Alexis Fowler and Harlie Chesser. Fort Gibson had two — Addy Whiteley and Laynee Stanley, the latter making it as Newcomer of the Year after transferring from Kansas High.
Joining Shieldnight, a two-time member, was teammate Gracie Burckhartzmeyer. Oktaha’s Ava Scott, Webbers Falls’ Anistyn Garner, Muskogee’s Bianca McVay, Okay’s Alex Collins, Haskell’s Lynzi Kelley and Eufaula’s Allie Anderson were voted to the team as well.
Scott, who was runner-up in the MVP voting, is a three-time selection. Whiteley, Fowler, Chesser and McVay were repeat selections.
The team was selected by the Phoenix staff which covered basketball in the area with additional information and evaluation obtained from area coaches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.