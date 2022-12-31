Muskogee area residents experienced fires, shootings and a flood during 2022. However, there also was much to celebrate, including the city's 150th anniversary and a continued commitment to keep Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee.
1. VA Medical Center threatened with closure, then saved from closure.
Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center dodged a potential closing when the United States Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee said it will not move forward with recommendations the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission made earlier in the year. In March, the AIR Commission recommended closing the Muskogee facility and opening a a new facility be built in Tulsa.
Area veterans, including Don Nichols, Muskogee chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, rallied support for the historic Muskogee facility that first opened its doors in 1923.
On July 28, Olya Voytovich, spokeswoman for Veterans' Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester (D-Montana), said it was campaigns similar to the one Nichols had staged in Muskogee that helped sway the committee's decision.
2. Fire destroys Greenleaf Apartments.
On July 9, fire spread through the Greenleaf Apartment complex, 715 S. York St., displacing around 120 residents. Muskogee Fire Marshal Mike Haley said he and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was accidental and started by discarded smoking materials on a third floor balcony. Haley said about 50 percent of the total square footage of the 100-unit complex received water and smoke damage. One person was found dead after the fire, Rebekah Carrie Lyth, 47.
Dozens spent a month at a Muskogee motel before finding other places to live.
3. Taft shooting kills one, injures eight.
Gunfire halted Memorial Day weekend festivities in Taft's Old City Square. It occurred at around 11:45 p.m. May 28. Former Early Childhood Center teacher assistant Sherika Bowler, 39, died from gunshot wounds, and eight others were injured. Residents of Taft and Muskogee gathered to offer support to the small community.
Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, 25, Skyler Dewayne Buckner, 26, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, all of Muskogee, were each charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
4. Muskogee marks sesquicentennial
Muskogee spent the year celebrating the 150th anniversary of its establishment.
Festivities began Jan. 1, 2022, with a birthday party and fireworks.
Hundreds came to Muskogee's Frontier Days and Rodeo, held Independence Day weekend at Hatbox Field. Promoters hope to make it a yearly event.
A gala and concert were held in November. Muskogee's Christmas ornament, Azalea Parade and Christmas parade also carried the sesquicentennial theme.
5. Work begins on Arkansas River bridges.
In early September, work began on replacing U.S. 62's two bridges across the Arkansas River. Oklahoma Department of Transportation plans to make the new bridges wider than the existing ones, which have crossed the river for more than 50 years. The traffic, which averages 21,000 vehicles a day, has been restricted to one lane each direction.
ODOT says the $74.7 million project will take two years.
6. Fire disrupts ministry in historic Carnegie Library building.
On March 7, fire damaged the historic building housing the Ark of Faith ministry, 401 E. Broadway. The building, constructed in 1913, originally housed the Carnegie Library and has murals painted by noted Native artist, Acee Blue Eagle.
Fire Marshal Aaron Mayhugh said the fire started in the building's southwest corner.
The ministry is operating out of a temporary location, 429 E. Broadway, until fire damage can be repaired.
7. Couple die in July fire.
On July 7, Muskogee City Planning Director Letitia "Tish" Callahan, 64, and her husband Rodney Callahan, 64, died when their house in southeast Muskogee was destroyed by fire. At the time, Ashley Stephens, resident agent-in-charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the cause was not determined.
Tish Callahan had just retired in February after serving the city for 26 years. Rodney Callahan retired from Georgia-Pacific in 2021.
8. Gore couple charged in 6-year-old cold case.
In early October, a Gore couple was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2016 slaying of Sarah Diane Diamond, 29, of Gore. Diamond's death originally was thought to be a suicide,
Misty Dawn Perry, 33, is accused of shooting Diamond in the head. In December, Perry was ordered to stand trial. Perry's husband, Colton Younger Perry, 33, was charged in Muskogee County District Court, but his case was dismissed because of McGirt vs. Oklahoma.
9. May floods damage homes.
Heavy rains around May 5 caused severe flooding throughout the county, particularly in south Muskogee. Muskogee Fire Department documented 73 rescues in one night. Fifty people were sheltered at Hilldale High School on Smith Ferry Road, where much of the flooding occurred.
Emergency management officials said least 118 homes and four businesses across Muskogee County reported damage. Flooding also killed an untold amount of livestock between Muskogee and Haskell.
10. Olive Garden, Whataburger and other eateries coming to Muskogee.
Joking Facebook "wishes" came true in November when Mayor Marlon Coleman confirmed that the Olive Garden Italian restaurant chain will locate at U.S. 69 and Shawnee Bypass. The coming of Olive Garden had been a recurring, often humorous, speculation on Facebook groups such as What's Going on in Muskogee, OK.
In December, Coleman announced that Whataburger will build near the same intersection. He confirmed that Schlotzsky's sandwich shop also is to be built on Shawnee Bypass.
