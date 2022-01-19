2022 OBA Law Day student contest deadline extended

The Oklahoma Bar Association has extended the deadline for students participating in the 2022 Law Day annual art and writing contests. The new deadline for entries is Feb. 4. The theme for this year’s contest, open to all Oklahoma students, is “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change.” The contest, in its 46th year, is intended to stimulate discussion and understanding of the law among young Oklahomans.
“The theme for this year’s contest was selected to remind us that the Constitution can only fulfill its promise through the involvement of all society in our democracy,” said Norman attorney Ed Wunch, OBA Law Day Committee chairperson. “Similarly, we want to ensure all Oklahoma students have the opportunity to participate in these annual contests. Due to the challenges presented by the pandemic, more time will be offered this year to allow impacted teachers, parents and students to submit entries.”
Coloring sheets for pre-K and kindergarteners and writing and art prompts for first through 12th graders are available at www.okbar.org/lawday. Winners will receive awards and cash prizes, and all participants will receive a certificate. Winning entries will be published in the Oklahoma Bar Journal and posted to the OBA website. Submit entries postmarked no later than Feb. 4 to P.O. Box 53036, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Law Day, a nationwide event designated by the U.S. Congress in 1958, is celebrated each year to raise public awareness of American law. The idea for Law Day was conceived by the late Hicks Epton, a Wewoka attorney and OBA past president.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.
