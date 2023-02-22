2023 Cattlewomen’s camp registration open

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State University Extension Cattlewomen’s Boot Camp has opened registration for its next session June 5-7 at the Creek County Fairgrounds in Kellyville.
The event launched in 2022 to offer women ranchers a fun and engaging learning experience in the production, financial management and market strategy involved in operating a beef cow/calf operation.
The three-day camp for women was designed using elements of both OSU livestock boot camps and Annie’s Project, a national nonprofit that educates and empowers women in agriculture. The workshop was such a success that a waitlist was created for 2023.
Registration is $150 a person and will remain open until all 50 spots are filled.
Bootcamp partners this year include the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Southern Extension Risk Management Education, Oklahoma Cattlewomen’s Association, Oklahoma Women in Agriculture and the Oklahoma Women Veterans Program.
See a list of workshop topics that will be covered and register at: https://extension.okstate.edu/events/osu-cattlewomen/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.