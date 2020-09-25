Muskogee County Sheriff Terry Freeman said his office has received the results for the first round of testing for COVID-19 for the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.

"As of today,45 tests have been given to inmates. Twenty female inmates tested positive and 14 were negative," Freeman said in a news release. "One male inmate tested positive and 10 were negative. Their symptoms are being monitored and treatment is being provided by medical staff."

Any inmate who requests a test will be given one. All employees are required to be tested. To date, all 22 employees who have been tested are negative.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you