Muskogee County Sheriff Terry Freeman said his office has received the results for the first round of testing for COVID-19 for the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.
"As of today,45 tests have been given to inmates. Twenty female inmates tested positive and 14 were negative," Freeman said in a news release. "One male inmate tested positive and 10 were negative. Their symptoms are being monitored and treatment is being provided by medical staff."
Any inmate who requests a test will be given one. All employees are required to be tested. To date, all 22 employees who have been tested are negative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.