23rd annual Business and Industry Banquet and Awards Ceremony set

Indian Capital Technology Center, the Muskogee City-County Port Authority, and the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 23rd annual Business and Industry Banquet and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 6 to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions of companies in Muskogee.
Applications are being sought through Aug. 19. The Muskogee Established Industries committee will review applications received in the following categories: Business of the Year, Business Startup, Local Expansion, Safety, Muskogee Century Club, New Product Development, Digital Marketing, Muskogee Lifetime Achievement Award, and Diddy Pennington Award for Administrative Excellence. Application forms can be obtained from Darla Heller at darla@muskogeeport.com or calling (918) 682-7886.
Presenting sponsors include Northeastern State University and Integrity Staffing Solutions.
“The success of our students depends upon the success of our business community,” said NSU Muskogee Campus Dean Dr. Kimberly Williams.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the effort to recognize Muskogee’s thriving business community,” said Sheena Raunikar, Integrity Staffing of Oklahoma president and founder.
Featured speaker will be Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling who will highlight how Oklahoma is gaining top ten status in business location.
Information: Darla Heller, Muskogee City-County Port Authority, (918) 682-7886.
