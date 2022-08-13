A sidewalk to Shawnee Bypass and clear crossing at Military Boulevard are two signs of progress toward finishing North 24th Street.
City crews have been working to refurbish 24th Street between Okmulgee Avenue and Shawnee since at least 2019. The project includes reconstruction of the street's subsurface, new curbs and sidewalks, as well as new waterlines, storm drains and sewer lines.
Jeff Reeves, project manager for City of Muskogee Public Works Department, said he anticipates paving to be complete and the street to be open to vehicles later this year.
A sidewalk now runs on the east side of 24th Street, from Okmulgee Avenue to Shawnee Bypass.
Curb work is 90 percent complete, Reeves said. Also, the Military Boulevard intersection is open and will accommodate vehicles parking at the south parking lot of the Social Security Administration, on 24th at Shawnee.
North 24th Street work between Okmulgee Avenue and Shawnee Bypass was approved in 2010 as part of what initially was a $10 million long-term streets program. The 24th Street project included new paving and sidewalks. However, crews had to replace storm sewers, water lines and other utilities before work could begin.
Work began in December 2019, and the street between Okmulgee Avenue and Broadway opened in October 2020 to ease bottlenecks caused by detours.
Interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart said at the time that early estimates for the North 24th Street project were $3.5 million.
Public works officials had predicted completion by April 2021, then by December 2021, weather permitting.
