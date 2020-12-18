This week, 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Risk Level System is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
As of this advisory, there are 251,760 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,201 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Craig County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 36-49 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,161 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 251,760
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,192,087
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,447,260
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,594
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 139
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 14,970
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,161
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Friday.
