Inland waterways and navigation got quite a bit of attention during the Governor's Water Conference this year in Oklahoma City.
Much of the focus was on the anticipated infusion of money for a major project authorized years ago but never funded. That is expected to change with the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill authorizes $17 billion for ports and waterways. That figure reportedly includes $2.5 billion for inland waterway construction and major rehabilitation projects, $4 billion for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations and maintenance, and an annual increase of appropriated funds for a port infrastructure development program.
Col. Scott Preston, commander and district engineer for the U.S. Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, said $27 million was authorized for projects along the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. MKARNS is a 445-mile inland navigation channel that stretches from Tulsa's Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River completed 50 years ago.
"We are talking about over the next eight years only sustaining the system but improving it," Preston said during his presentation during the annual water conference. "One of the big things with that is going from a nine-foot channel to a 12-foot channel."
Preston said dredging the channel to 12 feet would increase barge capacity from 1,500 tons to about 2,000 tons. The ability to carry that additional cargo, he said, could save shippers about $43 million a year.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who appeared at the conference by videotaped message, told participants he was "fighting to ensure Congress is prioritizing Oklahoma infrastructure projects." Inhofe, along with the entire congressional delegation from Oklahoma, voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Despite his vote to oppose the funding package, Inhofe said he will work "to make sure Oklahoma is being put at the top of the list of priorities in Congress." That work, he said, includes expediting work along the MKARNS, both dredging and critical maintenance backlog on its locks and dams.
Congress included language in Water Resources Development Act of 2004 that authorized deepening MKARNS but never appropriated funds. A report in 2019 estimated it would cost $199 million to complete the project.
